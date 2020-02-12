Services
Blauvelt Funeral Home
625 Broad Street
Waverly, NY 14892
(607) 565-7301
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
Denzil "Skip" Rupert Obituary
Denzil "Skip" Rupert

Spencer - Denzil "Skip" Rupert, 79, of Spencer passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Sayre Health Care in Sayre, PA.

He was predeceased by his parents, Denzil and June Rupert; his loving wife, Charlotte Anna Seiber Rupert; sister, Darla Belknap; and brother, Mike Rupert.

Skip is survived by his children, Denzil "Duke" (Michelle) Rupert and Dina (Mike) Rupert; grandchildren, Courtney (Chris), Tyler (Anita), Brandon (Danielle) and Morgan; great grandson, Christopher; great granddaughter, Lydia; siblings, Dwayna Scott, Joe (Anna) Rupert, Dean (Laurene) Rupert, Shot (Michelle) Rupert and Darcy (Beth) Rupert.

Skip served in the US Army and went on to work at IBM in Owego where he retired after 34 years. He enjoyed fishing, driving around the country side, playing darts and spending time with his family, especially Christopher.

A time of calling will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Skip's life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Sharan Knoell officiating. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Skip's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
