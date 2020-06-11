Deronda Elizabeth Bieri
1937 - 2020
Deronda Elizabeth Bieri

Lawrenceville, PA - Deronda Elizabeth Bieri, age 82, of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 23, 1937 in Grover, PA, a daughter of Charles Richard and Nedra (Hickok) Campbell. Deronda and her husband, Robert, would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on December 25, 2020. She worked as an LPN at Bath VA Medical Center. Deronda enjoyed baking and cooking.

Deronda is survived by her husband; a son, Lloyd Bieri of Millerton; two daughters, Julie Bieri of Moundridge, KS, and Janice Marie Satterlee of Lawrenceville; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and three sisters, Joyce Jones of Daggett, PA, Daphna ("Tex") Watkins of FL, and Audrey Watkins of Tioga, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Dale Campbell.

Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 4:00-5:00pm at the Daggett United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow immediately after with Pastor Ed Siddle officiating. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Daggett United Methodist Church
JUN
16
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Daggett United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
