DeSales "Dee" M. Milford-Mallette
Formerly of Pine City, NY - Went to be with her Lord after several years of declining health on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 95. Dee was born December 9, 1924 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late Victor and Stella Tillinghast. She is also predeceased by her husbands, Thomas A. Milford, and Al Mallette Jr. and son, Mark Milford. She is survived by her children, Steven (Judith) Milford, Denise Lively (Ridley), Connie (Daniel) O'Herron, Thomas F. Milford (Eileen), Scott (Michelle) Milford and Dorothy Poppleton (Andri); daughter-in-law, Barb Milford; twenty-two grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; step children, Linda Gardner and Allen (Fanny Belle) Mallette; and a host of extended family and caring friends. Dee was a graduate of Southside High School and retired from St. Joseph's Hospital after 25 years in the purchasing department. Dee will be remembered for all her beautiful qualities. Her 50 year marriage to Tommy "Adrian" who blessed her with 7 loving children who will always cherish her non-judgmental and caring nature. Dee had a love of music and gave the gift of her beautiful voice to several area choirs. She also had a life long love of dance and theatre. While at St. Joseph's hospital she participated in bowling and golf leagues. Upon retiring she volunteered at the Clemen's Center as an usher, where she rekindled her friendship with Al Mallette. That lead to a 20 year marriage. Her family will also remember her traditional gift of homemade birthday pies and the hours she would spend choosing the perfect card. Dee will live forever in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time but a service will be announced at a later date. The family would like to express sincere thanks to Dr. Thomas Rodgers and the entire staff at Bethany Village for their loving care over the years. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Dee's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
