Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Our Mother Church
816 West Broad Street
Horseheads, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Meehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana L. Meehan


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diana L. Meehan Obituary
Diana L. Meehan

Horseheads,NY - DIANA L. MEEHAN Age 72 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Saturday May 18 , 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Tuesday May 21 , 2019 from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary Our Mother Church 816 West Broad Street Horseheads, NY . Diana will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. A more complete Notice will appear in Tuesday's edition.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now