Diana L. Meehan
Horseheads,NY - DIANA L. MEEHAN Age 72 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Saturday May 18 , 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Tuesday May 21 , 2019 from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary Our Mother Church 816 West Broad Street Horseheads, NY . Diana will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. A more complete Notice will appear in Tuesday's edition.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 20, 2019