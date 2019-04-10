|
Diana L. Thomas
Elmira - Diana L. (Horton) Thomas, age 69 of Elmira, NY passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Diana was predeceased by her father, Ralph B. Horton.
Diana is survived by her husband of 48 years, Timothy N. Thomas; daughters, Jennifer (Craig Masker) Thomas and Karin (James Gilbert) Thomas; mother, Barbara Horton; sister, Kay Robinson; grandchildren, Meredith and Jack Masker; brothers-in-law, Wesley (Judi) Thomas and Harris (Sue) Thomas; several nieces and nephews.
She was a 1967 graduate of SHS and Wilson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1970. Diana worked as an RN at Tioga General Hospital, Bethany Manor and The Founders Pavilion over several years. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and camping. She was a very caring and generous person with a great sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Do good for those less fortunate. As per Diana's wishes there will be no funeral services. Diana's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019