Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana L. Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diana L. Thomas Obituary
Diana L. Thomas

Elmira - Diana L. (Horton) Thomas, age 69 of Elmira, NY passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Diana was predeceased by her father, Ralph B. Horton.

Diana is survived by her husband of 48 years, Timothy N. Thomas; daughters, Jennifer (Craig Masker) Thomas and Karin (James Gilbert) Thomas; mother, Barbara Horton; sister, Kay Robinson; grandchildren, Meredith and Jack Masker; brothers-in-law, Wesley (Judi) Thomas and Harris (Sue) Thomas; several nieces and nephews.

She was a 1967 graduate of SHS and Wilson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1970. Diana worked as an RN at Tioga General Hospital, Bethany Manor and The Founders Pavilion over several years. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and camping. She was a very caring and generous person with a great sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Do good for those less fortunate. As per Diana's wishes there will be no funeral services. Diana's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now