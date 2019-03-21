Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Diana Warters
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Warters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Lee Warters


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diana Lee Warters Obituary
Diana Lee Warters

- - Diana Lee Warters 86, of Hillcrest Road, died March 19, 2019 at the Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home. Born February 11, 1933 to the late Scott and Velma Rouse Knowlton. She was also pre-deceased by her loving husband Lowell Warters in 2013. Diana was an Avid reader, and enjoyed crafts and genealogy. Survivors include her sons: Tom Mychack of Phoenix, AZ and Timothy (Lydia) Mychack of Ithaca and daughter: Paula Mychack of Oregon. Grandchildren: Matthew and Aaron Mychack and Ashley and Calvin Benson, step grandchildren: Terry Warters, Wendi Westervelt, Keith (Linda) Warters, Pam (Bob) Haven, Jpan Kuryla and Their families on NY and PA. and a Sister-in-law: Margaret Rothwell of Clearwater, FL.

Private Graveside services will be held in the Spring at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY.

Bangs Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now