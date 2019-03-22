|
Diana Lee Warters
- - Diana Lee Warters, 86, of Hillcrest Rd., Ithaca, NY, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home. She was born on February 11, 1933, to the late Scott and Velma Rouse Knowlton and was also predeceased by her loving husband, Lowell Warters who died in 2013. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crafts and genealogy.
Diana is survived by her sons, Tom Mychack of Phoenix, AZ, and Timothy (Lydia) Mychack of Ithaca; her daughter, Paula Mychack of Oregon; her grandchildren, Matthew and Aaron Mychack and Ashley and Calvin Benson; step children, Terry Warters, Wendi Westervelt, Keith (Linda) Warters, Pam (Bob) Haven, Joan Kuryla and their families in NY and PA. Diana is also survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Rothwell of Clearwater, FL.
Private graveside services will be held in the spring at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Elmira, NY.
Bangs Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019