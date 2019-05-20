|
|
Diana Lynne Meehan
Horseheads,NY - DIANA L. MEEHAN Age 72 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Saturday May 18 , 2019. Diana was born June 26, 1946 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Francis and Grace Spallone Pellor. She was also pre-deceased by her brothers and sister Richard Pellor, John & Donna Pellor , Charles Pellor, John Pellor , and Roberta Lewis. Diana married her husband, James P. Meehan Sr., on October 24 , 1964 and they would have celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary on October 24 , 2019. Diana was a retired billing clerk at St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira, NY. She was an avid reader and loved playing BUNKO . Diana loved the Family Vacations and her grandchildren were "The Light of Her Life". She was a communicant of St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads, NY. Diana is survived by her loving and devoted husband James P. Meehan Sr. ; her beloved children: Christine and Robert Tremaine of Big Flats, NY , James P. Meehan Jr. and his fiancé Krista Putney of Elmira, NY , Lisa Fleet of Corning, NY , Kyle and Kitty Meehan of Watertown , NY , and Elizabeth Meehan of Horseheads, NY ; cherished grandchildren : Ryan Fleet and fiancé Erica Rafferty, Jacob Meehan, Alec Fleet, Nicholas Fleet and fiancé Samantha Hand, Melissa Meehan, Kaeleigh Meehan, Josh Meehan, Caralynn Fleet, Blake Tremaine, Bobby Tremaine, Shane Tremaine, Kaiden Meehan, and Kaitelynne Meehan ; two great grandchildren: Isabella Fleet and Henry Fleet ; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Cyril "Bud" and Nancy Meehan Jr. of North Carolina ; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Tuesday May 21 , 2019 from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary Our Mother Church 816 West Broad Street Horseheads, NY . Diana will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2019