Diane A. Orner


1946 - 2019
Diane A. Orner Obituary
Diane A. Orner

Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2019. She was born October 4, 1946 in Baltimore, MD, a daughter to the late Horace and Viola Vaccaro Parrish Jr. Diane retired after 20 plus years as a general manager for Mark Trece Co. She is survived by her children, Parrish (Debbie) Names, Carol (Raymond) Marshall and Christine Smith (Daniel Myers); grandchildren, Samantha, John, Tyler and Cody; three great grandchildren; sister, Christine Brydges; nephew Brian Whitaker; her beloved dogs Max and Molly and extended family members. It was Diane's wishes that services be held privately. Condolences ad words of comfort may be expressed at Diane's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
