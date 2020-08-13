Diane L. Johnson Stevens



Elmira - Age 63, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Diane was born and raised in Elmira the daughter of the late Herbert and Rita (Cash) Johnson. She is also predeceased by her mother-in-law Janet Stevens. Diane is survived by her beloved husband Scott P. Stevens, with whom she recently celebrated 33 years of marriage; uncle and aunt Gordon and Shelby Johnson of Maryland; cousin Sandra Coleman of Virginia with her husband Chris; father-in-law Herman E. Stevens of Elmira; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Thomas F. and Pamela Stevens of Campbell NY, Gary E. and Lisa Stevens of South Carolina, Daniel W. Stevens with Monica Fitzgerald of Painted Post; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. Diane was a 1975 graduate of Elmira Free Academy and a 1977 graduate of Corning Community College. She worked for several years as a buyer with S. F. Iszard Department Store, later working for Lanovia Bridal in Elmira, then Deister and Butler Jewelers, from where she retired. Diane was a collector and finder of Indian artifacts. She was the third-generation owner of her family cottage on Waneta Lake. Diane was a long-time member, and past president, of the West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. For many years she was a volunteer with the LPGA Corning Classic. Diane enjoyed watching NASCAR racing. She had a great love for sports cars, especially her 60th anniversary edition Corvette. Diane also had a love for all animals. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow calling hours. Interment will be on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Diane with a donation to one of the following: West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department, 1299 W. Water Street, Elmira NY 14905, Chemung County SPCA, 2435 Route 352, Elmira NY 14903, or CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post NY 14870-9509.









