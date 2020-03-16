|
|
Diane M. O'Brien
Avoca - Age 63 of Avoca, NY. She was born October 20, 1956 in Penn Yan, NY, daughter of the late Francis and Dolores (Gublo) Sano. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother Christopher Sano. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, Stephen O'Brien; her cousin Vinnie Sano; her great aunt Rose Warakomski; along with her extended family and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads, NY on Thursday March 19th 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and from 6 to 8 pm. Private committal and interment will be held at a later date in Valley View Cemetery in Avoca, NY. In Diane's memory, please consider making a donation to an animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020