Bruce, Harold, Tod and Families -



I am so sorry for your loss.



Your mom was so very special to our family. I got to know her through your dad, and I always had to make an extra portion of my dinner during my shift at the fire department. She and your dad would come to visit me and she always "just wanted to taste" what I was eating.



When our daughter was a baby we needed daycare. Your dad recommended your mom, even though she was reluctant. I am so glad she changed her mind and cared for both of our daughters when they were little, also giving them a chance to know all of you.



May her memory be a blessing,



Mike





Mike Semel

Friend