Dianne Kimmey
1937 - 2020
Dianne Kimmey

Watkins Glen - Dianne W. (Kellogg) Kimmey of Watkins Glen, one week shy of her 83rd birthday went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 19, 2020 . She was born in Elmira, NY on July 26, 1937, the daughter of the late Merle Kellogg and Wilma Borck, and graduated from Vienna High School in Vienna, OH.

Dianne was a homemaker, nanny, bookkeeper, church secretary and treasurer. She retired "for the last time" in 2017. She was a member of the Calvary Nazarene and Grace Lee Memorial Wesleyan Church.

Dianne enjoyed knitting, sewing, quilting, hugging babies (no matter how old they were), WEVFD Ladies Auxiliary, and watching all family sporting events. She especially enjoyed New York Yankees games and she passed away peacefully watching the Yankees defeat the New York Mets.

Dianne was predeceased by her loving husband of almost 33 years, Harold Kimmey Jr., in 1993. Surviving are three sons; Bruce (Darla) Kimmey, Harold (Debby) Kimmey III, Tod (Wendy) Kimmey, all formerly from Elmira, NY.; One sister Lois (Marc) Mood of Horseheads; Two brothers, Theodore (Cathy) Borck, of South Carolina, and Jay (Dianna) Borck of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Dominic Kimmey, Mya (Tommy) Reese, Jared (Crystal) Abbott, Alyssa Abbott, Scott (Ally) Kimmey, Nancy (David) Dein, Anna Feliciano, and Brian Kimmey; six great grandchildren; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Dianne was known to adopt many, many people, and in the community was known as mom and grandma to many. A Celebration Service of her life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made in her memory to West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, 1299 West Water St., Elmira, NY 14905. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Bruce,Harold,Tod,
Very sorry to hear of your Mom’s passing. Wonderful lady enjoyed her company. Our prayers are with you and your family. God bless you all.
Craig and Rick Milazzo
Richard Milazzo
Friend
July 23, 2020
Bruce, Harold, Tod and Families -

I am so sorry for your loss.

Your mom was so very special to our family. I got to know her through your dad, and I always had to make an extra portion of my dinner during my shift at the fire department. She and your dad would come to visit me and she always "just wanted to taste" what I was eating.

When our daughter was a baby we needed daycare. Your dad recommended your mom, even though she was reluctant. I am so glad she changed her mind and cared for both of our daughters when they were little, also giving them a chance to know all of you.

May her memory be a blessing,

Mike

Mike Semel
Friend
