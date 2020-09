Or Copy this URL to Share

Beaver Dams - Dianne W. (Kellogg) Kimmey of Watkins Glen, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Grace Lee Memorial Wesleyan Church, 2075 Chambers Rd., Beaver Dams. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls.









