|
|
Dillon Stuart Samson
Horseheads - DILLON STUART SAMSON Age 21 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with Muscular Dystrophy. Dillon was born May 17, 1997 in Elmira, NY the son of Ronald Samson and Cheryl Donor Samson. He received his Associate's Degree from Corning Community College. He was pre-deceased by maternal grandfather Alton Donor and by his paternal grandfather Stuart Samson. Dillon loved playing his X-Box. Dillon is survived by his mother Cheryl Samson of Horseheads, NY with whom he resided with; father and step mother: Ron and Holly Samson of Horseheads, NY; maternal grandmother: Shirley Eichorn; paternal grandmother: Jean Samson of Horseheads, NY; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 2PM-3PM. Dillon will be laid to rest in Varey Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Those wishing may remember Dillon through donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Society.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019