Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dillon Samson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dillon Stuart Samson


1997 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dillon Stuart Samson Obituary
Dillon Stuart Samson

Horseheads - DILLON STUART SAMSON Age 21 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with Muscular Dystrophy. Dillon was born May 17, 1997 in Elmira, NY the son of Ronald Samson and Cheryl Donor Samson. He received his Associate's Degree from Corning Community College. He was pre-deceased by maternal grandfather Alton Donor and by his paternal grandfather Stuart Samson. Dillon loved playing his X-Box. Dillon is survived by his mother Cheryl Samson of Horseheads, NY with whom he resided with; father and step mother: Ron and Holly Samson of Horseheads, NY; maternal grandmother: Shirley Eichorn; paternal grandmother: Jean Samson of Horseheads, NY; several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 2PM-3PM. Dillon will be laid to rest in Varey Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Those wishing may remember Dillon through donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Society.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now