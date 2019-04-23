|
|
Dolly Mae Brant
Corning - Dolly Mae Brant, age 83, of Corning, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Steuben Centers. She was born on March 18, 1936 in Elkland, the daughter of the late Arthur F. and Anna H. Moore Blakely. She was married to Donald Combs whom passed away in 2010 and she was married to Merlyn Brant whom passed away in 1985.
Dolly was the owner of Needles Limited Tailor Shop in Corning and she was a member of the Franklin Street Presbyterian Church in Elmira. She loved all animals and she enjoyed reading, sewing, painting, and playing cards.
She survived by her children and their spouses, Anna and Ken Keeney of Corning, Donna and Ernie Eldridge of Corning, Rick and Sharon Combs of Lindley, Tammy and George Clowers of North Carolina, Terry and Michelle Brant of Millerton, Jamie Brant of Tioga, and Alan and Deb Brant of Beaver Dams, 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren with 2 more on the way, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved feline, Miss Kitty. In addition to her parents and spouses, Dolly was predeceased by her siblings, Arthur, Bertha, Ermine, Gwen, Patricia, and Albert, grandchildren, Tia and Charlotte Brant, and a great granddaughter, Jessica Reese.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Friends of the Cross Church, 2618 Goff Road, Corning, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. A celebration of Dolly's life will follow there at 4:00 pm. Burial will take place at Rural Home Cemetery in Big Flats.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to one's local humane society.
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019