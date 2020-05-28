Dolores "Dee" Brown
1929 - 2020
Dolores "Dee" Brown

Pine Valley, NY - Dolores "Dee" Brown age 90 of Pine Valley, NY passed away on Tuesday May 26, 2020 . Dolores was born July 30, 1929 in Elmira , NY the daughter of the late Jesse and Helen Parker Barnes. She was a communicant of St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads, NY. Dolores was pre-deceased by her husband, John F. Brown Jr., on April 17, 2003 and John's children. She was also pre-deceased by her sisters and long-time companion Gerson L. "Gary" Pfaff. Dolores is survived by her step-son John R. Brown of Elmira, NY; her neighbor Valeda Smith of Pine Valley, NY; and dear friend Susie Pfaff (John) Alexander of Elmira, NY; several nieces and nephews and caring friends. Due to The Corona Virus Pandemic Private Funeral Services will be held at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY . Dolores will be laid to rest with her husband John in Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, NY.




Published in Star-Gazette from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
