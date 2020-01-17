|
|
Dolores J. Shelhamer
Elmira - Age 79, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, following a courageous battle with leukemia. Born April 22, 1940 in Manhattan, NY, Dolores was the youngest daughter of Cornelius and Renee (DeBeauclair) Quinn. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia (Everett) McCooey. Dolores was previously married to Donald Shelhamer who survives her. Surviving are five children, Stephen Shelhamer of Thonotosassa, FL, Cindy (Wade) Dodge of Andover, NY, Monica (Daniel) Hopkins of Hudson, FL, Geri (Clayton) VanDusen of Tioga PA, and Jason (Leslie) Shelhamer of Horseheads; nineteen grandchildren, Stephen Shelhamer, Jessica Shelhamer, Jamie Shelhamer, Dakota Shelhamer, Andrianna Shelhamer, Kimberly Charlton, George Wright, Nicole Dodge, Nathan Dodge, Jerrame Hopkins, Patricia Hopkins, Danielle Hopkins, Amanda Hopkins, Tara Saxbury, Kevin Saxbury, Amber VanDusen, Kyle VanDusen, Eric Shelhamer, and Grace Shelhamer; eighteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren. Dolores was a graduate of Corning Community College and Elmira College. Her professional career focused on helping others through her employment at Addison High School and then for nineteen years at Steuben County Dept. of Social Services where she worked tirelessly to protect children. Dolores was Catholic by faith and attended St. Casimir's Church in Elmira. She enjoyed spending time with her family and took special pride in the accomplishments of her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and was always prepared for a spirited political debate. Dolores had a loving heart and enjoyed spoiling her dog, Lilly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Chemung County SPCA, 2435 Route 352, Elmira NY 14903, or to a .
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020