Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Beaver Dams United Methodist Church
Dolores L. Dutton Obituary
Dolores L. Dutton

Beaver Dams - Dolores L. Dutton, 90, of Beaver Dams, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born in Amsterdam, NY on May 25, 1929, the daughter of the late Donald and Dorothy Deats. She graduated from Northside High School in Corning.

Dolores had a very positive impact on the youth of Schuyler County, serving as a 4-H leader for over 30 years. She also partnered with her husband operating the Dutton Rest Home and Dutton Sport Shop. She was a member of the Beaver Dams United Methodist Church for 63 years.

She is survived by daughters Diane Pike, Dawn Dobson, and Denise (Brian) Gardner; sons Daniel (Cheri) Dutton and Douglas (Linda) Dutton; sister Shirley Smith and brother Donald (Barbara) Deats, Jr. ; thirteen grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband James Dutton and son David J. Dutton.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Shelly Abbey and Laurie Allen for their kind and loving care given to Dolores.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4 pm at Beaver Dams United Methodist Church. All are invited to celebrate Dolores's life immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Beaver Dams United Methodist Church. She will be joining her husband in perpetual rest at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery at the convenience of the family. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
