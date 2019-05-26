|
Dolores M. Irish
Elmira - nee: Rutzke
Age 90 of Elmira, died Thursday May 23, 2019. She is survived by daughters, Sharon (Bill) Marshall, SC, Michelle Lewis, Elmira; son-in-law, Dan Lewis, West Elmira; grandchildren, Shannon MaKinster, Sabrina (Michael) Marshall Smith, Joseph (Becky) MaKinster, Faith (Trevor) Karnes, Justin and Alec Lewis; 5 great granddaughters; several cousins; pre-deceased by her husband Eugene J. Irish; daughter, Barbara Ann MaKinster; parents, Leona Rutzke Cardone and Henry Rutzke; aunt, Hellen Kames; uncle, Chester Kames; cousins, Joe and Bernadette Kames. Dolores was a communicant of The Parish of the Most Holy Name of Jesus at St. Casimir's. Volunteered for many years at St. Casimir's School and parish. She lived for her family. Those wishing may make a donation in her memory to the (envelopes available at her Mass). At her request there will not be any calling hours but those wishing may attend her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Casimir's Church on Tuesday, May 28th at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Sts. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2019