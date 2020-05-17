|
Dolores Maynard Cleveland
Wellsburg - Our mother, age 89, left this earth in peace early Saturday morning May 16th, 2020. She was born October 4th, 1930 in Elmira, NY, to Lena Baker Maynard Newkirk & Harold Maynard. For the first time in her life she kept others waiting for her. She took her time joining her family & friends in heaven. While doing so she touched more lives. Her Dementia did not keep her from observing the appearance & behavior of those around her. Mom had worked as a L.P.N. at Chemung County Nursing Facility for many years, so returning there as a resident in 2015, she was surrounded by many caring former co-workers. She spent her final years as a resident of the 2nd floor. (supervising the staff). She was pre-deceased by: Duane Sprague, her companion of 40+ years. Previous husband of 20 years, George L. Cleveland, younger siblings: brothers, Harold "Webb" Maynard, and Hugh Hoff; sisters, Barbara (John) Dunn, Georgia (John) Seagren; brother-in-law, Gary Woodruff; grandson, Donald Cleveland; nephews, Jeff and Greg Dunn; several Cleveland in-laws; Duane's son, Gregg Sprague; grandson, Michael Sprague, & infant granddaughter. Her surviving siblings include, Frances Woodruff, Donald (Elsie) Wager, sisters-in-law, Nellie Maynard and Lois Hoff. No mother loved her children & grandchildren more than ours. She is survived by her children: Daniel J. Cleveland, Gary L. Cleveland, Barbara A. (Dr. Earl Robinson) Cleveland, Corey D. Sprague; grandchildren, with their spouses & children, Deanna (Brian) Montalbano, Vincent & Dominic; Daniel (Melinda) Cleveland II, Hunter & Toby; Ted (Eileen) Peet, Nicholas & Christina; Salina Buckley, Ethan & Miles; Travis (Kathy) Cleveland; Jeremie Cleveland, Ace Austin; Roberto J. (Sarah) Sibayan, Sophia, Sloan, & Samara; Jesse (Carmen) Sprague, Kairi; and Ciera Sprague. Family was very important to Dolores. She also loved and is survived by numerous nieces & nephews, in the Maynard, Newkirk, & Cleveland families. Duane's children: Bruce (Jackie) Sprague, Nan (Roger) Burris, Dianne Garcia, and their children & grandchildren. Our special thanks to the Chemung County Nursing Facility 2nd floor staff, & all those who participated in the care of our mother over the past 4+ years. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Tues. May 19, 2020 between the hours of 5-6 p.m. to greet her children and her sister in a drive-thru visitation at the gazebo. (All must remain in your vehicles). An observance of the visitation may be viewed online at www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com then follow the Facebook tab.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 17 to May 18, 2020