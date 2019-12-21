|
Dolores T. "Dee" DeMott
Elmira - Age 81, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Dee is predeceased by her parents Louis F. DeMott, Caroline Antuzzi DeMott and Ursuline Spohn Ponzi DeMott; brother Felix L. DeMott; sister-in-law Ann Ponzi. Dee is survived by her beloved family: brothers, Philip Ponzi, Louis (Betty) DeMott, Thomas (Laura) DeMott, Michael (Martha) DeMott, Richard (Billie) De Mott; sisters, Mary Jane (Neil) Dale and Anne DeMott; sister-in-law Josephine DeMott; along with many nieces and nephews. In honoring Dee's wishes there will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Elmira. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Those wishing may remember Dee with a donation to Meals on Wheels, 409 William Street, Elmira NY 14901. Arrangements provided by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019