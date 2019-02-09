Services
Haughey-Wood Funeral Home
119 Fifth Street
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
(607) 535-2551
Dominica Davis
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
in the Link at St. Mary's of the Lake Church
Watkins Glen, NY
Watkins Glen - Dominica Davis, 86, of Watkins Glen, passed away at home, surrounded by her devoted children on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Friends and family may call on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 10:00am to 12:00pm in the Link at St. Mary's of the Lake Church in Watkins Glen. Dominica's Mass of Christian Burial will immediately following calling hours in the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Dominica's name to the Cayuga Hematology Oncology patient fund, 101 Dates Dr Suite 102 Ithaca, NY 14850.

Dominica was born on October 8, 1932 in Montour Falls, NY to the late Sam & Isabelle Pangallo Barber. She worked and retired from Schuyler Hospital. Dominica enjoyed cooking, shopping and loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Andrea) Davis, Darla Davis, Doreen (John) Franzese, and Mari (Chuck Cooley) Davis; grandchildren, Danette, Darcy, Michael, Matthew, Sara, Joseph, Zachery, and Kiera; 10 great grandchildren. Dominica was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Robert S. Davis on March 19, 2013 and her sister, Annie Riley.

Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019
