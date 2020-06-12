Don B. CondonBig Flats - Age 71 of Big Flats, NY, passed away on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020. Don was born on May 10, 1949 to the late Elouise & Donald Condon. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Vietnam as a Military Policeman. Don was employed for 42 years at NYSEG, retiring as Chief Lineman, loved cars, being a member of the Chemung Valley Street Rods & played Euchre at the Big Flats American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Penny R. Condon; daughter, Tammy Jo Haskell; granddaughter, Tiara, nephew, Brad Condon with his son, Michael; nephew, Terry Condon; niece, Jennifer; best friend who was like a like a son to Don, David Decker Jr; special friends, John Tokar, Chad VanKirk, Bob Storms, Stan Augustine and Marie Westervelt; many other friends and cousins. Per his request there will not be any calling hours but those wishing may attend his graveside prayers Deacon George Welch, Officiating and Military Honors Today, Saturday, June 13th at Maple Grove Cemetery (Broad Street, Horseheads) at 12:30 p.m. Those wishing may make a donation in his name to the Elmira Animal Shelter c/o Elmira City Hall 317 E. Church St. Elmira NY 14901 in his name (envelopes will be available at the Cemetery). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.