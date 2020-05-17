|
Donald C. Anderson
Horseheads - Age 79, of Watkins Rd. Horseheads passed away after a very brief illness on Thursday May 14, 2020. Born in Butler, PA to Carl and Mary (Graham) Anderson, he was one of five children. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Sharon (Grubb) Anderson, his children, Chris Anderson of Harrisburg, PA; Teresa (Mervin) Ribble of Painted Post; Kurt Anderson of Horseheads; his adored grandchildren Cheyenne, Wyatt and Reilly. Predeceased by his parents, sister Marian, daughter-in-law Sarah and grandchild Andrew. Don graduated from Thiel College and Elmira College with a Master degree, taught chemistry for many years at Southside High School and coached the Wrestling team. He was an avid tinkerer, skilled back-yard mechanic, fashion aficionado, and ski patroller, but his true love was flying. He was a lifelong pilot and flight instructor, logging more than 30,000 hours in his career. Don was also involved with an board member of ACTS-Area Christians Together in Service group. Most of all, Don was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather who loved time with his family, especially his grandkids. He was a kind and gentle man. If Don wasn't fixin' something he was flyin' something; logging many hours in 3264W. "Fly High with the Eagles Don". Services with the Barber Funeral Home in Horseheads will take place privately for Don. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life in September to honor him. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 17 to May 19, 2020