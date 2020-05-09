|
Donald C. "Don" Lane
Queen City - Age 86, of Queen Creek, AZ and formerly of Elmira, NY, was born July 16, 1933 in Elmira the son of the late John W. and Anna Madeline (Halliday) Lane Sr. He passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Mercy Gilbert Medical Center in Gilbert, AZ. His loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Carol Margaret (Suitor) Lane preceded him in death on September 24, 2014. His sisters, Helen Edsall and Patricia Duarte also predeceased him. Don is survived by his beloved children: Donna (Jeff) Marble, Dawn Fritz and Scott (Annette) Lane; grandchildren: Jennifer Marble, Matthew Marble, Abigail Marble and Ian Fritz; great grandchildren: Riley Wicks, Jack Marble and Lucy Marble; brother: John "Jack" (Gerry) Lane Jr.; sisters: Eunice Dunne and Mary (Denis) McCarthy. Don is also survived by his dearest and best friends for 75 + years, Jack and Diane Bernas, Duane Johnson and Ken Farnsworth. In 1951 Don graduated from Elmira Free Academy. He then served in the US Army during the Korean War. Donald retired from the Town of Southport as the Comptroller after many years of dedicated service. He was also a long-time member of the Parish of the Most Holy Name of Jesus. Private services will be held with Don's family and he will be laid to rest in the Woodlawn Cemetery with his beloved Carol. A Mass will be held at a later date and time in St. Peter & Paul's Church. Don's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020