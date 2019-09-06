Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Soper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Soper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Soper Obituary
Donald C. Soper

Waverly, NY - Age 87 of Waverly, Elmira, and Elmira Heights passed away September 2, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 4 years 10 months, Regina; his sons and daughters-in-law, David & Trish Soper of Bucyrus, KS; Duane & Karin Soper of Lenexa, KS; grandchildren Andrea, Eric (Caroline), William, Laura, Arthur Soper; brother-in-law Gerald Hollenbeck and special niece Ann Corson. Don served in the US Navy 5 years, 5 months, 5 days after high school. He then went onto pursue a career in chemistry working at various ink facilities in Michigan and New York. He also served with the Berkley Michigan Police force. Don was a member of Horseheads Old Oak Lodge #364 F. & A.M. where he participated in DeMolay. Don loved sailing and spent many hours on the water. Don had many interests such as boats, airplanes, chess, poetry, kites and various others. Family and friends are invited to call at Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St, Horseheads on Sunday, September 8th from 4-6pm. A masonic memorial service will follow at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a in Don's name. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com

NOTICE: Officers and members of Horseheads Old Oak Lodge #364 F.&A.M. will gather at the Barber Funeral Home on Sunday at 5:45 pm to conduct a memorial service for their departed brother.

*

Mr. Soper's name appeared incorrectly in yesterday's issue of the Star Gazette. Our sincere apologies to the Soper family for the error.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now