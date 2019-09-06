|
Donald C. Soper
Waverly, NY - Age 87 of Waverly, Elmira, and Elmira Heights passed away September 2, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 4 years 10 months, Regina; his sons and daughters-in-law, David & Trish Soper of Bucyrus, KS; Duane & Karin Soper of Lenexa, KS; grandchildren Andrea, Eric (Caroline), William, Laura, Arthur Soper; brother-in-law Gerald Hollenbeck and special niece Ann Corson. Don served in the US Navy 5 years, 5 months, 5 days after high school. He then went onto pursue a career in chemistry working at various ink facilities in Michigan and New York. He also served with the Berkley Michigan Police force. Don was a member of Horseheads Old Oak Lodge #364 F. & A.M. where he participated in DeMolay. Don loved sailing and spent many hours on the water. Don had many interests such as boats, airplanes, chess, poetry, kites and various others. Family and friends are invited to call at Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St, Horseheads on Sunday, September 8th from 4-6pm. A masonic memorial service will follow at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a in Don's name. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
NOTICE: Officers and members of Horseheads Old Oak Lodge #364 F.&A.M. will gather at the Barber Funeral Home on Sunday at 5:45 pm to conduct a memorial service for their departed brother.
Mr. Soper's name appeared incorrectly in yesterday's issue of the Star Gazette. Our sincere apologies to the Soper family for the error.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019