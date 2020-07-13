Donald Chaffee



Van Etten - Donald Chaffee, 95, died on July 11, 2020. An avid conversationalist and man of many hobbies, his passion was the outdoors, his trees, and his work with wood. He is survived by Janice, his wife of 69 years, his children Scott Chaffee (Ellen), and Donna Chaffee (Tom Cervoni), his grandchildren, Diana Dudasik (Chris), Travis Chaffee, Andrew Cervoni and Nathan Cervoni, and his great-granddaughter, Alexandra Dudasik, as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date.









