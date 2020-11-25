Donald Curtis White



Troy - Donald Curtis White, age 93, of Troy, PA, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital.



Donald was born December 16, 1926 in Newark, NJ, to George and Ruth Riddle White. He served in World War II, in a Marine detachment onboard the Naval cruiser USS Los Angeles. After the war, Don married the love of his life, Mary Foster Perry, on September 2, 1947, and they recently celebrated their 73rd anniversary together.



Don worked in the newspaper business and was a journalist at many newspapers throughout the country, ending his career at the Springfield Union in Springfield, MA. Always interested in getting to know everyone he met, he had a way of making even new acquaintances feel like they were friends. In his later life, Don enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, an evening cocktail, and his wife's cooking.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Foster; daughters, Melissa (Richard) Murray of Corning, NY, Priscilla (Douglas) D'Alessio of East Lyme, CT; and son, Dennis (Judith) White of Blue Grass, IA. He is also survived by grandchildren: Amanda, Alecia, Hannah, Caroline, Ian, and Kristin; 8 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Joyce White; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved very much.



He was predeceased by his brother, Warren White, granddaughter, Claire Murray, and lifelong friend, Donald Anderson.



There will be no services.



Memorial donations in Don's name may be sent to the Troy Vet's Club, 183 Veterans Drive, Troy, PA 16947.



