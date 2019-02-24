|
Donald E. Dean
Wyalusing, PA - Donald E. Dean, age 72, of Wyalusing, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Wyalusing Personal Care Home, where he had been residing since 2014. Don was born on September 4, 1946 in Elmira, NY, the son of the late Erving Dean and Myrtle Wood Dean. After graduating from high school, Don enrolled in the United States military. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, while earning various medals such as the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. Don was involved in the Vietnam Veteran Chapter 803 Museum in Elmira, NY. He loved to fish in any rivers or ponds he could find but most of all Don loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don is survived by his children Ronald Dean and his wife Cynthia of Laceyville, PA; Tammy Klein and her husband Richard of Horseheads, NY; Mickey Taylor and his wife Kristin of Montour Falls, NY; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is Don's sister Rosalee Baker, his best friend Zoe, his miniature poodle as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his sister Bonnie Dean.
A memorial service for Don will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM from the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534 with Reverend Tim Barnett of New Hope Ministries officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. A Military Honor's Service will be held by the members of the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Don's name to Hunts for Healing, 3 Coburn Hill Road, Laceyville, PA 18623. Arrangements were entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 459 Main Street, Laceyville, PA. Online condolences can be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019