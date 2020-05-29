Donald E. Kobbe
Donald E. Kobbe

Elmira - Don was born in Elmira, a son of the late Earl C. and Lucille Grinolds Kobbe. He was predeceased by his wife Virgene Brown Kobbe and brother Denny Kobbe. Don is survived by daughter Donna J. Kobbe of Elmira with fiancé Ray Sabin and her children Brandon (Marci) Seymour and Hailey Fierro; son Donald E. Kobbe II of Chester SC with fiancée Tammy Blair and his children Chelsie Kobbe (fiancé Kenny Lynn), Robert Kobbe, Amber Kobbe and Darien Warrick; great granddaughter Harper Seymour; sisters, Linda Balmer and her husband Roger of Horseheads, Annie Canary of Hornell; brother Daniel Joseph Kobbe of Winchester KY; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sally (Thomas) Spreng of Elmira, Ray (Angie) Brown of Virginia Beach VA, Art and Judy Brown of North Hampton PA, Gretchen Cook of Raleigh NC and William Brown of Elmira NY; several nieces and nephews. Don was a 1964 graduate of Southside High School. After graduation Don enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam. He worked at Remington Rand and then Sperry Rail Service for short periods before going to work for Thatcher Glass which later became Anchor Glass. Don retired from Anchor Glass after 36 years of service. He was a member of the Horseheads Eagles Club and the Vietnam Veterans of America. Don was an avid bowler and outdoorsman. His greatest enjoyment was the time he could spend with family and friends. Private funeral services will be held and Don's cremains will be placed in the Woodlawn National Cemetery columbarium. Those wishing may remember Don with a donation to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 1200 Davis St., Elmira NY 14901. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.




Published in Star-Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
