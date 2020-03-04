|
Donald E. Lampman
Elmira - Don was born on October 27, 1927 in Bradford County, PA, the 4th son of Ezra H. and Nancy Williams Lampman; he passed away from natural causes on February 3, 2020 at the Bath VA Hospital. Don grew up in Rome, PA and Luther's Mills, PA. He served in the Merchant Marines at the age of 16 and then joined the US Army at the age of 18, retiring after 20 years. Don served in WWII in Austria, where he met his wife, Elizabeth Danninger. They were married in 1956. After retiring from the Army, Don was a long-time resident of Elmira, NY and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Don is survived by his children; Sybil Danning of CA, Delores Wallace of NY, and Donald Lampman Jr. of CA and his grandchildren Nancy Wallace of CA and Nicole Wallace (Matt Zimmer) of NY, with whom he resided for many years. Don is also survived by great-grandchildren Abra Smith, Nicholas Wallace, Javanta Andrews, and Nakiyah Wallace, along with his youngest brother Earl (Gail) Lampman. Don was predeceased by his parents and his older brothers Richard (1992), George (Doris) (1993), and Allen (Mary) (2019). A small memorial gathering honoring his life and sharing family memories will be held at Pietro's in Elmira on Saturday, March 14th at 11:45 AM. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
