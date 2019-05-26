|
|
Donald E. Stevens
Elmira - Donald Stevens, age 81, of Elmira passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Don was predeceased by his parents, Florence and Leon Stevens; former wife, Deborah Morton Stevens; and daughter, Debbie Stevens Arnot.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Stevens; son, Chip (Bonnie) Stevens; daughter, Tina Turner and Carrie (Dave) Kettell; step-sons, Joseph (Kelly) Morton and Daniel (Nicole) Morton; grandchildren, Chip Stevens, Jr., Jessica Stevens, Keith, Kyle, Alex, and Charlie Morton, Dylan and Natalie Turner.
Don was a graduate of Southside High School and Williamsport Tech. He also completed Gould Pump School. He later went to work for Welliver Construction Company, and then spending over 44 years with the USPS as a bulk mailing clerk, before he retired. Don was the proud owner of Keuka Lake Water Systems for several years. He was a lifelong member and past Master of the Elmira Chapter Free Masons and was a member of the Toastmaster International. Don enjoyed spending time at his cottage on Keuka Lake with his family and many lake friends. He was an avid classic car collector and enthusiast, especially the Ford Edsel. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, plumbing, carpentry, and working with his hands. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be missed by all.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm and from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY 14904. Members of the F & AM Masonic Lodge #95, Elmira, NY will meet at Olthof Funeral Home on Tuesday at 8 pm following calling hours, to conduct services for their brother, Donald E. Stevens. A funeral service will follow, officiated by Rev. Patrick Holder. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Don's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 26, 2019