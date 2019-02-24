|
|
Donald F Lance
Elmira - Passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Christine and is survived by his children, Jay, Donna and David; his five grandchildren, Katie, Christine, Taylor, Dave, Connor; and his three great grandchildren, Theresa, Elina and Elijah. Donald was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was fondly known as Lance. He enjoyed fishing, dancing and drinking beer. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE BAKER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 640 W. GRAY ST. ELMIRA, ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2019 FROM 5-7PM. FUNERAL SERVICES FOLLOWING CALLING HOURS AT 7PM. INTERMENT WILL BE HELD IN WOODLAWN CEMETERY, ELMIRA AT THE CONVENIENCE OF HIS FAMILY. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019