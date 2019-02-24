Services
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
607-732-5273
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald F. Lance

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald F. Lance Obituary
Donald F Lance

Elmira - Passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Christine and is survived by his children, Jay, Donna and David; his five grandchildren, Katie, Christine, Taylor, Dave, Connor; and his three great grandchildren, Theresa, Elina and Elijah. Donald was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was fondly known as Lance. He enjoyed fishing, dancing and drinking beer. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE BAKER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 640 W. GRAY ST. ELMIRA, ON TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2019 FROM 5-7PM. FUNERAL SERVICES FOLLOWING CALLING HOURS AT 7PM. INTERMENT WILL BE HELD IN WOODLAWN CEMETERY, ELMIRA AT THE CONVENIENCE OF HIS FAMILY. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baker Family Funeral Home
Download Now