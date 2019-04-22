|
|
Donald Frank Allen
Pine City - Donald Frank Allen, age 84, was born September 8, 1934 in Sayre, PA the son of the late Boyd J. and Florence A. (Rodgers) Allen Sr. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home in Pine City with his beloved wife at his side. His brothers, Boyd James Allen Jr. and Charles Jack Allen. sister-in-law, Barbara Beecher Allen; mother and father-in-law, Frank and Therese Harchison. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Beverly; along with several nieces and nephews. He retired from F. M. Howell Company as a design engineer after several years of dedicated service. Donald was a life member of the Elmira Elks # 62 and was a decorated Mason. For many years Don was first reader for the Christian Science Church of Elmira. He also enjoyed his membership at the Downtown Health Club. He belonged to a local flying club and enjoyed piloting the clubs plane with Beverly at his side. He was an avid golfer and loved working the LPGA tournament in Corning. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home 1050 Pennsylvania Ave. Elmira/Southport, NY on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow immediately in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Donald's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019