Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:15 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
Elmira - Age 91 passed away Sat. Mar. 9, 2019 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira/Southport on Thur. March 14, 2019 between the hours of 10 a.m.-12 (noon). Funeral services will follow at 12:15 p.m. with graveside services in Woodlawn Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded Mr. Levack and where he will rest beside his beloved wife "Rosie" and with his great grandson, Andrew Ryan.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019
