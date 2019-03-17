Services
Oakwood United Methodist Chr
212 Oakwood Ave
Elmira, NY 14903
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakwood United Methodist Church
Elmira Heights - Age 87, of Elmira Heights, NY, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Elcor Health Services. He was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Isobel Gearhart, brother-in-law, Henry Kummer and Rick Harvey. Donald is survived by his sister, Norma Kummer of Asheville, NC, Claudia Keller-Harvey, Adam Keller and Joel and Joi Keller. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for Donald on Saturday, March 23rd at 11 AM at the Oakwood United Methodist Church with Pastor Daniel Burgess officiating. Donald was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
