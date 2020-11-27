1/1
Donald H. "Don" Phillips
Donald H. "Don" Phillips

Age 75 of Pine City, passed away on November 23, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Don was the son of the late Duane J. and Helen (Szukalski) Phillips. He is predeceased by his brother, John T. Phillips and nephew, Michael J. Phillips. Don is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marilyn (Deane) Phillips; son, John C. (Nicole) Phillips of Pine City; daughter, Lisa Phillips (Robert McCoy) of Frisco, TX; 3 granddaughters - Alana, Anelina and Ariana McCoy. He is also survived by his brother, Charles A. (Donna Call) Phillips of Hudson, NC; sister-in-law, Eugenia Phillips of Elmira Heights; nephew, John M. (Jen) Phillips of Ellettsville, IN; nieces, Kim (Andy) Fielding of Clifton Park, NY and Melissa (Dave) Noonan of Pine City. Don proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1970. ln his retirement years, he enjoyed working for the US Census in 2010 and for the Chemung County Board of Elections. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. A Memorial Mass and reception will be held at a later date. Burial in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery with military honors accorded. ln lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory can be made to: Disabled American Veterans P O Box 14301, Cincinnati OH 45250-0301 or Wounded Warriors Project P O Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516.




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
