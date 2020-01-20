Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donald H. Shaw


1944 - 2020
Donald H. Shaw Obituary
Donald H. Shaw

Elmira - Age 75 of Elmira, went home to be with his Lord & Savior Saturday January 18, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital following a battle with cancer. Born on June 29, 1944 in Elmira; Donald was the son of the late, Ernest & Laura Berrells Shaw. He graduated from Horsheads High School Class of 1963. In service to his country, Don served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1965-1969. He married the love of his life, Jean Dowling on October 7, 1967 in Hillcrest Baptist Church where they have faithfully continued to serve their Lord. In service to his community, Don was employed by the Elmira City Fire Dept. for 28 years. After his retirement he continued to work at Winchester Optical. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 154. His interests included fishing, hunting, gardening and his love of the horses. Don is survived by his loving family, wife and companion Jean Dowling Shaw; their children, Donald Shaw and Julie (Matthew) Karns; a beloved granddaughter, Hannah Jean Karns; brothers, David (Kristen) Shaw, Dale (Linda) Shaw, Daryl (Tealah) Shaw; brother-in-law, Joe (Rainey) Dowling; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, special children, Connie, George, and Mike; along with wonderful friends. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Thursday January 23, 2020 between the hours of 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will take place at Caywood's on Fri. at 1 p.m. with his pastor, Jeremiah Dewey and best friend, Mark Hickey officiating with full military honors accorded Mr. Shaw at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Hillcrest Baptist Church or Chemung County SPCA in his memory.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020
