Elmira - Donald K. Walburn age 78, of Elmira, NY passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. Donald was born on November 25, 1940 in Canton, PA, son of the late Walter and Edith (Brown) Walburn. Donald was also predeceased by his wife, Janet (Seymour) Walburn, brother, James Walburn, sister, Janice Adams, children, Donald Jr. and Kevin Walburn, 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, daughter-in-law, Lisa Wallburn and son-in-law, Jason Zimmer. Donald retired from Anchor Glass in Elmira Heights, NY after 36 years of service. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Donald also enjoyed summers at the lake, playing cards and spending time with his family. Donald is survived by his children, Ronald and Mark Walburn, Karen Zimmer, Kelly Butts, and Teddy (Lucinda) Walburn; 21 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren; sister, Lulu Smith. He is also survived by his longtime friend, Cindy Thompson. Family and friends are invited to a call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. A celebration of Donald's life will follow at 1pm. Interment will follow in Fitzsimmons Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019