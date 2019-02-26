Donald Kennedy Jr.



Elmira - Donald E. Kennedy Jr., Elmira, age 74 passed away on Friday, February 22,2019. He was born on December 14, 1945 in Elmira NY, the son of the late Donald and Dorothy Kennedy. He graduated from Southside High School in 1966 and retired from the Town of Elmira in 2009 after 35 years of service. Don is survived by his longtime companion, Vicky LaRue and his siblings, Ileen Kennedy of Elmira and David Kennedy Elmira. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Sharon Valliere of Nashua,NH. He is also survived by his birth son, Geoff (Joan) Chatterton and three grandchildren, (Seth,Robbie,and Nathan) of Southport ME and remained a good friend of his ex-wife, Dorothy Kennedy. Don spent 39 years at his cottage on Keuka Lake. It was the happiest place on earth for him and he enjoyed the love of several faithful canine companions there.



Services will be handled privately at the family's convenience.



