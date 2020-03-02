|
Donald Leroy Parshall
Spencer - Donald Leroy Parshall, age 78, of Spencer, NY passed away February 23, 2020. He proudly served twenty years with the US Navy, 4 years of active duty and 16 years with the Naval Reserves. He was a talented artist and musician and enjoyed drawing, painting and playing harmonica and guitar.
He was predeceased by his father, Leroy and mother, Ruth and grandson, Nicholas Hodson. He is survived by his wife Cheryl and daughters Tammy Parshall and Wendy Grover (John), grandchildren Cliff Hodson, Alex and Abby Grover and his six brothers and sisters.
Interment at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira March 4th 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the s Project at:
https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=4320 ; P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516; phone 855-448-3997
Allen-Manzer Funeral Home, Spencer.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020