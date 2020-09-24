1/2
Donald Mattison
Donald Mattison

Elmira - Donald Lee Mattison, age 89, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was born to the late Lyman A. and Rose M. (Gardner) Mattison on July 29, 1931 in Westfield, PA. Donald entered life not alone, but with an identical twin brother, Herman J. Mattison. The family moved with their children in the mid 1940's to Elmira, NY. Twin brothers, Donald and Herman enlisted together and served together in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. Donald married the love of his life, Cora Emmogene Cox (Emmy) in April of 1953. Together they had two children and celebrated 64 years of marriage until her passing in 2018.

He is survived by his two children, Donald C. Mattison and Judy (Mattison) Briggs; brothers, Carl, Herman and David Mattison of NY; sisters, Clara Hulbert and Lois Bates of NY; 10 grandchildren, Joe, Jason and Justin Dennison of NY; Donald L., Shannon S., Donald C., Cameron D., Teresa K., Calvin C. and Rebecca Mattison; 34 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers, Kenneth, Lloyd and Dale Mattison; sisters, Beatrice and Doris Mattison; and granddaughter, Christina M. Atwell.

Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting antiques, flea markets, rummage sales, playing cards, and board games. He also enjoyed vacationing with family and most importantly spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private memorial service for Donald, at such time disclosed to his immediate family.

So long Dad, Papa, Brother, Uncle and friend. Tell Mom (Granny) we love and miss her so. Until we meet again!

Que Sera, Sera

Whatever will be, will be

The future's not ours, to see

Que Sera, Sera.

Donald's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com






Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
