Donald Neil Bixby
East Smithfield, PA - Donald Neil Bixby, 80, of East Smithfield PA passed away April 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on November 8, 1939 the son of Neil and Doris Bixby and grew up in the Troy PA area and attended Troy Schools where he graduated in the class of 1957.
After graduating from high school he attended barber school in Philadelphia and then returned to the area and started barbering apprenticeship in the Towanda area before starting his own shop in East Smithfield PA on October 10, 1960. He moved to East Smithfield that same year and remained a resident there for all of his life. He was the town barber for 48 years before closing his shop on Main Street on December 27, 2008. Don also drove school bus for the SRU school system starting in 1966 and continued on as an owner/driver for the Athens Area School District covering a span of almost 50 years. Don was also the caretaker for the Union cemetery in East Smithfield for many years, worked for Troy Marble and Granite, Troy and Wyalusing stockyard sale barns, and as a cattle hauler for Tom Theide.
He married Carolyn Welch on December 31, 1984 and they just recently celebrated 35 years of marriage.
Don cherished the time spent with his family and friends. He also enjoyed stripping and refinishing furniture, long drives, his collection of antique automobiles, camping at Sunfish pond and spending winters in Florida with Carolyn and having his children and grandchildren come visit. Don had many, many friends in all areas of the country which he enjoyed talking with them every chance he had.
In addition to his wife he is survived by six children, Steve Bixby (Karen) of Montoursville PA, Tom Bixby (Michele) of Milan PA, Mike Bixby (Lynnette) of Gillett PA, Susan Hadlock (Ralph) of Ulster, PA, Joe Bixby of East Smithfield, PA, and Ronnie Kelley Jr. of East Smithfield, PA. Grandchildren Tony Bixby, Michelle LeVan, Megan Ackland, Brooke Hadlock, Elijah Bixby, Ryan Hadlock, Jonathon Bixby, Tyler Bixby and Ronnie Kelley III. Great Grandchildren, Morgan, Hailey, Gavin, Ethan, Cooper, Sylas, Lila, Lucas. Also a special cousin Phyllis
Bixby along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother Doris Elvidge Bixby, his Father Neil Bixby, brother Brittie Bixby, first wife Joan Bixby, and Stepdaughter Rhonda Kelley.
In lieu of flowers the family would suggest a donation in Dons memory to Federated Church, PO Box 7, East Smithfield PA 18817 or to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd. Towanda, PA 18848.
Special Thanks to Guthrie Hospice for the care given during his battle.
Arrangements being handled by the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Troy PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020