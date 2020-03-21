|
Donald Robertson
Wilmington , NC - Donald Robertson, age 68 aka Ryerson of Wilmington NC passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2020. Donald lived most of his life in Elmira, NY. He was predeceased by his Mother and Father, Dorothy and James and by his brother Jim Jr. Donnie is survived by siblings Art (Sue), John, Ellen, Marie and Beth, daughter Michelle (Joe) and grandchildren Rylan and Lexi and all those close friends he had. Don retired from Southern Tier Hospital Credit after more than 25 years. He was an avid Red Sox and Buffalo Bills fan. He will be missed by all of those who knew and loved him. There will be a gathering of family and friends at the Elbow Room in Elmira at a later date to be announced. RIP "Ryerson".
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020