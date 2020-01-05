Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Carpenter Church
Campbell, NY
1944 - 2020
Donald W. Yost Obituary
Donald W. Yost

Donald W. Yost, age 75, former Chief of Police in Painted Post, NY died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY.

Don was born on November 6, 1944 in Corning, NY to Donald and Mary (Susko) Yost. He was a graduate of CFA and married MaryBeth Cunningham on March 9, 1968 in St. Patrick's Church in Corning.

He retired as the Chief of Police for the Village of Painted Post and served the Village from 1970 - 2006. He loved dogs and had adopted several from the humane society.

Don is survived by his wife MaryBeth Yost; sister-in-law, Dianne (William) Webster of Horseheads NY; one niece, several nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son Wayne Yost (1991); and his brother Paul Yost.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 8th from 1 - 3 PM and 6 - 8 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc, 216 East First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph the Carpenter Church in Campbell, NY on Thursday January 9th at 10:00 AM with Father Patrick Connor officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning.

Memorial donations may be made in Don's name to the Chemung County Humane Society, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903.

Don's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
