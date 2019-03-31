|
|
Donald William Morseman Jr.
Penn Yan - age 55 passed away surrounded by his loved ones on March 27, 2019. He was born in Corning to the late Betty Carson and Donald Morseman Sr. Donald is survived by his son, Dalton Morseman; his siblings Steven (Janene) Reynolds, Don Clayton Kaminski, Debora (Edward) LaRock, Donna (Doug) Burchard, Lisa Mitchell, Gary Morseman, Darrin (Theresa) Morseman, Sandy Speicher, Shelby (Mike) Todd, Trish, Tammy & Patrick Ribble; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Special Thanks to Rebecca Hornbeck. Donations in Donald's memory can be made to Keuka Comfort Care 35 NY-54 Penn Yan NY 14527. Calling Hours are at the Kalec Funeral Home on Tuesday April 2nd from noon to 1 p.m. followed by his burial in Fitzsimmons Cemetery, Southport, NY.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019