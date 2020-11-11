1/1
Donna Grow Wickham Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Grow Wickham Johnson

Lodi - Age 82, formerly of Lodi, NY, passed away November 6, 2020. Donna was born in Canandaigua, NY, the daughter of Emery and Helen Grow. She was predeceased by her husband Bill Wickham in 2009. Donna was an active and hard-working member with numerous community organizations, including the First Presbyterian Church of Hector, Valois-Logan Hector Vol. Fire Company Auxiliary and Zonta Club of Watkins Glen-Montour Falls, board member and volunteer with Schuyler County Historical Society, New York State Wine Grape Growers Association, Women for New York State Wines, and the Hector-Pert Memorial Library.

She is survived by her husband Arlo Johnson; daughter Patricia Wooley (Mike Katzenstein) of Aurora, NY and her children, Joe, Paige, Zack, Caroline, George, Sam, Nicholas, and Madelyn Rafferty; son Nathan Wooley of Santa Cruz, CA and children Scott and Averyanna; and step-daughter Mechelle Snadecker (Mike Wollek) of Phelps, NY and sons Daniel and Austin; stepchildren, Judy (Roger) Butterfield, Will (Bernice) Wickham, Fred Wickham, Lydia Wickham (Rick Evans), Lindsay Wickham (Tricia Schucker), and Chris (Brittany) Wickham, and all of their children; brother and sisters, William (Nancy) Grow of Palm City, FL; Laurel (Donald) Buchanan of Marion, NC and Alice Grow of Ithaca; sister-in-law Mary Jane (John) Hoare; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and relatives at the First Presbyterian Church of Hector, 5561 State Route 414, Hector, NY from 1pm-2pm on Saturday (Nov. 14th); followed by a graveside funeral service at 2:00pm at the Hector Presbyterian Church Cemetery; Rev. Ben Masters will officiate.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Hector Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, or The Muscular Dystrophy Association. Condolences may be left at her obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Arrangements by Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved