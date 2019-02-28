Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Edwards


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna J. Edwards

Montour Falls - age 72. She was born February 28, 1946 in Elmira, daughter of the late A. Reeve and Evelyn (Quigley) Edwards and passed away peacefully in her home after a courageous battle with cancer, Sunday, February 24, 2019. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Joseph Edwards. She is survived by her longtime partner Dale Welty; birth children Michele Wood-Knott (Mike) and Beth Kwasnowski-McKaig (Fred); siblings Richard & Bonnie Edwards of Palmyra, VA, Jeri Edwards of Elmira, Jeanette Wright of Millerton, PA, James & Kate Edwards of Elmira, Steve & Trina Edwards of Temple, TX and Nina Byford of McGregor, TX; Dale's brother and sister Darrell Welty of Elmira heights and Vicky Santarone of Challis, ID; Dale's daughter and son Kelly Buttery (Jeremy) of El Paso, TX and Craig Welty of St. helens, OR along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Donna had previously worked at Powers Mfg and Trayer Products in Elmira and stayed close to the friends she made there. She was a notorious night-hawk who loved to stay up late playing cards and Yahtzee. She was an expert euchre and canasta player; liked to dance and listen to area bands. Donna loved NASCAR racing and was a huge fan of area dirt track racing where she would cheer on her beloved companion, Dale. She had a great sense of humor and was loved by many. She lived in the Lone Star state for a number of years. If someone crossed her, she would good naturedly jerk her thumb at herself and say "Hey, don't mess with Texas". Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Saturday, March 2nd from 2 to 4 pm. Her memorial service will follow at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Donna through donations to your local animal shelter. Her family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Corning Guthrie Cancer Center for taking such good care of her during her struggle.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now