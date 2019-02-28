|
|
Donna J. Edwards
Montour Falls - age 72. She was born February 28, 1946 in Elmira, daughter of the late A. Reeve and Evelyn (Quigley) Edwards and passed away peacefully in her home after a courageous battle with cancer, Sunday, February 24, 2019. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Joseph Edwards. She is survived by her longtime partner Dale Welty; birth children Michele Wood-Knott (Mike) and Beth Kwasnowski-McKaig (Fred); siblings Richard & Bonnie Edwards of Palmyra, VA, Jeri Edwards of Elmira, Jeanette Wright of Millerton, PA, James & Kate Edwards of Elmira, Steve & Trina Edwards of Temple, TX and Nina Byford of McGregor, TX; Dale's brother and sister Darrell Welty of Elmira heights and Vicky Santarone of Challis, ID; Dale's daughter and son Kelly Buttery (Jeremy) of El Paso, TX and Craig Welty of St. helens, OR along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Donna had previously worked at Powers Mfg and Trayer Products in Elmira and stayed close to the friends she made there. She was a notorious night-hawk who loved to stay up late playing cards and Yahtzee. She was an expert euchre and canasta player; liked to dance and listen to area bands. Donna loved NASCAR racing and was a huge fan of area dirt track racing where she would cheer on her beloved companion, Dale. She had a great sense of humor and was loved by many. She lived in the Lone Star state for a number of years. If someone crossed her, she would good naturedly jerk her thumb at herself and say "Hey, don't mess with Texas". Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Saturday, March 2nd from 2 to 4 pm. Her memorial service will follow at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Donna through donations to your local animal shelter. Her family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Corning Guthrie Cancer Center for taking such good care of her during her struggle.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019