Donna J. Randolph
Coral Springs, FL - Donna J. Randolph, 67, of Coral Springs, FL passed away after a sudden illness on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Donna was born in Wellsboro, PA on August 21, 1952, to the late Clayton and Constance (Price) Kreisler. She is survived by her loving companion and husband of 46 years, Daniel Randolph; sister, Karen Wagner of Houston, TX; brother, James (Brandy) Kreisler of Big Flats, NY; in-laws Frank (Laurie) Randolph of Pine City, NY; and Diane Berhannan of Waverly, NY, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Diane Van Order.
Donna lived in Elkland, PA and graduated from Elkland High School in 1970. She attended Penn State School of Technology in Williamsport, PA, and received a Surgery Technician certification in 1971. She was a surgical technician at St Joseph's Hospital in Elmira for 30 years. She then worked at Elmira Plastic Surgery Associates and Turning Point of the Finger Lakes for several years before relocating with her husband to Coral Springs, FL and working at Schuster Plastic Surgery in Boca Raton, FL.
Donna was a lifelong pet lover and had many cats and dogs, especially Great Danes, of which she raised multiple generations. She was a die-hard soap opera fan and loved going to concerts. She and her husband were great Elmira Jackals hockey fans and never missed a game when they lived in the area. She loved the New York Yankees and attending their games. After relocation to Florida, Donna and her husband regularly enjoyed going to see the Florida Panthers. Donna loved the ocean and the sun, and she traveled the world over the years. She especially loved Hawaii, the Caribbean, and the Florida Keys. Donna loved fine dining and was a great hostess, making everyone feel comfortable and welcome. She was the center of her family and made sure that everyone stayed in touch and kept track of major events.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in the form desired by the friends who knew her, enjoyed her company, and admired her.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019