Donna Jean Asiello Hastings
Elmira - Donna Jean Asiello Hastings, age 77 of Elmira, NY passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 after a valiant fight with Leukemia at her home surrounded by her family.
Born on December 19, 1942 in Corning, NY, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Jean (Swallow) Asiello. Donna was a graduate of Corning Free Academy, class of 1960 and later attended Corning Community College and SUNY Brockport where she received her Bachelor's Degree. She worked for Corning Community College in various roles in Admissions, retiring in 2004 as an administrator after 42 years of service.
Donna was a lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, The Food Bank of the Southern Tier, the Health Ministry and was a member of the Daughters of the Revolution. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, nightly Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune hour, coaching the METS from her recliner and attending monthly gatherings with friends and with book club. Her greatest joy was her family and having them around her table meant everything to her. She was her grandchildren's greatest fan and could always be found cheering them on in each of their activities.
Donna is survived by her children: Lisa (Robert) Marlowe of Rochester, NY, Cara (Gregory) Waterman of Elmira, NY, Christian (Samantha) Pelchar of Elmira Heights, NY; grandchildren: Brooklyn Stahle and Madison Pelchar; great grandchildren: Elijah Marshall and Leighla O'Brian; siblings: Robert (Margaret) Asiello of Portland, OR, Adelaide (Cleaborn) Card of Corning, NY; beloved nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and several generations of cousins all of whom she adored.
Donna was predeceased by her parents, Dominic and Jean Asiello; maternal and paternal grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and again from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY . A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 155 State Street Corning, NY. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery, Corning. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's name may be sent to: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the compassionate and caring nurses at the Falck Cancer Center and to the tender and loving care provided by Visiting Angels and all who assisted in her comfort so she could remain in her home.
